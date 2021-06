In a world where crossovers outsell sedans at an alarming rate, it comes as no surprise that marques like BMW are prioritizing these models. That's why the 2022 BMW X3 is such a big deal, and why the German brand has not delayed in bringing us a Life Cycle Impulse - LCI, or BMW speak for an update - of the third-generation crossover after just four years on the market. Still based on the same BMW CLAR platform as everything from the BMW 3 Series to the Toyota GR Supra, there's new tech in store including mild-hybrid systems, and, of course, visual updates ready to lure in new buyers.