Season 12, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 6 Sunday night home win against the Seattle Seahawks. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well. We also go over the inactives ahead of that contest.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO