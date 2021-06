Chelsea and the transfer window go hand in hand and that is no different in the summer of 2021 as the Blues are being linked with some landmark moves. Thomas Tuchel’s side are in the market for a new frontman this summer and the name Erling Haaland is never far away from anyone’s lips. The Norwegian striker is currently holidaying in Greece, with Norway not involved in the EURO 2020 tournament that has 17 representatives from the Blues.