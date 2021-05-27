Cancel
Why masking and testing continues

By University of Utah Communications
Cover picture for the articleTo mask or not to mask—it’s up to you. As of Monday, May 24, the University of Utah no longer requires face coverings on campus (with the exception of inside U of U Health dedicated clinical facilities and campus buses and shuttles). But that doesn’t mean that everyone will drop the masks. Kimberley Shoaf, a professor in the Division of Public Health, will still be wearing hers, even though she’s vaccinated. Why? We caught up with Shoaf to ask her that along with a few other questions about COVID-19 testing and precautions moving forward.

