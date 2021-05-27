Why masking and testing continues

I am encouraged by the number of Americans (50%) who have been vaccinated and the lowering numbers of people getting Covid-19. Kudos to the people who care about others enough to get the vaccine. If you are not in that group, please have the decency to keep your distance, forego shaking hands and be considerate enough to wear a mask. If you feel wearing a mask violates your “rights” and infringes on your personal liberties; don’t infringe on the rights and liberties of others by acting like everything is normal. It is not. We are not “out of the woods” by any means … as of yet.