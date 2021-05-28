Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Blog Announcements: Summer 2021 Editorial Interns

By AAIHS Editors
aaihs.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe editing team of Black Perspectives is pleased to announce the 2021 summer internship cohort! Please join us in welcoming these talented young scholars who will contribute to the blog during the summer months. In addition to working behind the scenes with the editors, these four interns will contribute several pieces of their own—highlighting various aspects of their research. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Gloria, Joshua, Kenny and Ashley!

www.aaihs.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Assata Shakur
Person
Angela Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Black People#Blog Announcements#Black Perspectives#The Department Of History#Uc Berkeley#The University Of Texas#Digital Humanities#The Austin Chronicle#The Harry Ransom Center#Ut Austin#Wake Forest University#The University Of Kansas#Africana Studies#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
Related
Entertainmentnanowrimo.org

Meet Our New Editorial Intern, Naudika!

We feel super lucky here at NaNo HQ to be able to work with some excellent interns! Today, meet our newest Editorial Intern, Naudika Williams. You’ll be getting to know them better throughout Camp, but today they’re here to tell you a little bit about themself:. I remember waking up...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Morning Read and Sports Illustrated Announce Editorial Partnership

Morning Read is on the move, and we are joining forces with one of the biggest brands in sports. We're thrilled to announce a new editorial partnership with Sports Illustrated, and its website, SI.com. Starting today, all new content produced by Morning Read’s staff and talented roster of contributors — our columns, our podcasts, our videos, our features — will appear at our new online home, SI.com/golf. To say it another way: Morning Read is now the golf page for SI.com. The Morning Read archive will continue to reside on Morningread.com until a full migration later this summer, and once completed, you’ll find all of our work, past and present, on SI.com. We’re excited to continue offering unparalleled golf coverage to our existing readers and to showcase our work to a new audience.
MusicCleveland Daily Banner

Lee University International Piano Festival winners announced

Lee University International Piano Festival winners announced. Nhi Luong and Hans Chan were named the winners of the 16th Lee University International Piano Festival and Competition, coming in first and second place, respectively. Their prizes were among six monetary awards distributed to Festival winners, concluding the virtual competition held May 27 through 31.
San Francisco, CAtheviolinchannel.com

Finalists Announced at 2021 Klein International String Competition

The Irving M. Klein International String Competition, in San Francisco, California, announced its 3 finalists:. Violinist Grace Huh (18, United States) Violist Yuchen Lu (22, China) Cellist William Tan (16, United States) GRACE HUH & WEICONG ZHANG | SIBELIUS VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MINOR | 1ST MVT | 2021 KLEIN...
Swarthmore, PAlakehopatcongfoundation.org

Welcoming our summer intern, Gwen Lam

We are thrilled to welcome Gwendolyn Lam to the LHF team as our summer intern!. Gwen is a rising Sophomore at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, PA, where she is pursuing a double major in Biology and Environmental Studies and a minor in Statistics. In addition to her studies, she also serves as president of the Bird Club of Swarthmore College, where she is learning about the nuanced differences between bird species and sharing her knowledge through a weekly newsletter.
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

EDITORIAL: Summer Chautauqua brings history to life

Enid’s Summer Chautauqua is well under way this week, and although the event is virtual this year, there is plenty of opportunity for live interaction with the scholars and the historical figures they are portraying. Chautauqua is an annual summer event that brings to life prominent figures from history. This...
TV & VideosWISH-TV

Meet WISH-TV’s twin summer interns

Seeing double? You aren’t wrong. Today WISH-TV’s Twin Summer Interns Gus and Eli Esterline joined us to share what it’s like being a twin and to share a little bit about where they hope to go next!. If you were a twin, would you use it to fool people? Let...
Boulder, CObroomfieldenterprise.com

Boulder International Film Festival announces lineup, will open with Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’

From its early stages as a grassroots event to a world-renowned celebration of cinematic storytelling that attracts industry greats, Boulder International Film Festival continues to evolve. The 17th annual installment — happening June 24-27 at Chautauqua and other locales — promises close to 40 filmmakers, a stellar soundtrack, top-notch cuisine,...
Visual Artloopnews.com

Trinidadian appointed to prestigious International Editorial Boards

Two new Board appointments are set to position Trinidadian Dr. Daniela Fifi as an important and influential Caribbean professional in the international Arts in Education community. This month, Dr. Fifi was appointed as Reviewer and Editorial Board Member of Viewfinder and The Art Education Journal, two main publications of the...
Sciencebiola.edu

Best of the Blog: Summer 2021

You may have seen one of the many articles about some new fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls (DSS) that were recently discovered. Fascinating stuff! Hoping to beat looters to a great archeological find, archeologists rappelled down a cliff to reach a cave where they found ancient treasure: coins, baskets, scroll fragments and human remains! All we need to complete the story is a car chase through the desert and maybe one of the archeologists saying, “This belongs in a museum!”
Jobsfashionista.com

iloveplum Is Seeking A Part-Time Social Media / Blog Summer Intern (Remote)

We are looking for a part-time Social Media/Blog Summer Intern to join our growing marketing team. This role will assist in the day-to-day planning and posting on iloveplum’s social media channels specifically our blog, NoFrillJustChill.com with the key purposes of driving brand awareness, customer acquisition, and nurturing community engagement. We...
Economydovernh.org

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts welcomes summer interns

June is an exciting month for the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association – it’s when we welcome our summer interns. Interning at the firm’s Dover office, Hannah Cloutier is from Stratham, NH. She is a University of New Hampshire accounting and finance student, and is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2022. She has been recognized on the Dean’s List for her academic achievement every semester of college so far. Outside of her passion for accounting, Hannah enjoys hiking and hopes to climb all of the 4000 footers in New Hampshire.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

2021 Penn Graduate School of Education Faculty Recognition Awards

This year, the Graduate School of Education (GSE) is honoring faulty members for their service to students. This award goes to faculty who have gone above and beyond to assist, support, and/or mentor students during this academic year. Those honorees are:. Rand Quinn, an associate professor in the division of...
Sex CrimesAthens Messenger

Editorials

To start, I want to expressed my profound thanks to Kaitlin Thorne for her time here with The Messenger and wish her only but the best of luck…. Best sign of return to normal is the return of the band concerts on the green at Ohio University. These Wednesday evening events have been a g…
Books & LiteratureEos

Why Contribute to a Scientific Book?

AGU believes that books still play an important role in the scientific literature and in professional development. As part of our publications program, we continue to publish traditional books but are also seeking to innovate in how we collate, present, and distribute material. However, we are aware that some scientists are skeptical about the value of being involved in book projects, either as a volume editor or as a chapter author. One common concern is that the process of preparing books for publication is much slower than journals. There is also a perception that book content is not as easily discoverable as journal articles. Some people may feel that the era of the book has passed now that technology has changed the ways in which we find and interact with written material. Here we give responses to some of the questions and concerns that we frequently hear and explain advantages of choosing AGU-Wiley for a book project.
Birmingham, ALEurekAlert

Summer Thyme is named a Pew Scholar in the biomedical sciences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Summer Thyme, Ph.D., has been named as one of 22 early-career researchers selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences. These scientists will receive funding from the Pew Charitable Trusts over the next four years as they investigate timely questions surrounding human health and disease.
Austin, TXconcordia.edu

Maximize Your Education with the Concordia Multidisciplinary Studies Major

At Concordia University Texas, we understand that no two students are the same, so why should your degrees be?. For the ultimate personalized education, consider the Multidisciplinary Studies major. About Concordia's Multidisciplinary Studies Major. Housed in the School of Humanities & Social Sciences, the Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies...
Museumsartfixdaily.com

Sascha Scott Receives the 17th Annual Frost Essay Award for Her Article About Decolonizing the Field of American Art

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Sascha Scott is the recipient of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Patricia and Phillip Frost Essay Award for her article “Georgia O’Keeffe’s Hawai'i? Decolonizing the History of American Modernism,” which appeared in the summer 2020 issue (vol. 34, no. 2) of American Art. In her essay, Scott calls for art historians to decolonize the field of American art by fully contextualizing artwork related to oppressed peoples and cultures.