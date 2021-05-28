Blog Announcements: Summer 2021 Editorial Interns
The editing team of Black Perspectives is pleased to announce the 2021 summer internship cohort! Please join us in welcoming these talented young scholars who will contribute to the blog during the summer months. In addition to working behind the scenes with the editors, these four interns will contribute several pieces of their own—highlighting various aspects of their research. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Gloria, Joshua, Kenny and Ashley!