Blog Announcements: Summer 2021 Editorial Interns

AGU believes that books still play an important role in the scientific literature and in professional development. As part of our publications program, we continue to publish traditional books but are also seeking to innovate in how we collate, present, and distribute material. However, we are aware that some scientists are skeptical about the value of being involved in book projects, either as a volume editor or as a chapter author. One common concern is that the process of preparing books for publication is much slower than journals. There is also a perception that book content is not as easily discoverable as journal articles. Some people may feel that the era of the book has passed now that technology has changed the ways in which we find and interact with written material. Here we give responses to some of the questions and concerns that we frequently hear and explain advantages of choosing AGU-Wiley for a book project.