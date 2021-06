Pharrell To Launch Private Schools For Low-Income Students In Virginia. "Plenty of entertainers are active in the communities that helped shape and mold them into the successful artists they are today, and they often give back to marginalized and disenfranchised areas. Many host food drives, give away new clothing, sponsor food delivery services for the elderly, host camps for children, or even pay tuition or bills for students and families in need. Pharrell Williams has been intimately involved in various community service efforts in his home state of Virginia, and it's reported that his nonprofit organization Yellow has plans to launch several private schools for low-income families.