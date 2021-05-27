Cancel
Thanks for keeping us alive

By Chuck Almond
Kanabec County Times Online
 28 days ago

This is to praise the Welia COVID-19 team, Dr. Schwinghamer and all the staff which are superior in all their efforts to keep you alive, to live on and prosper. With all the praises to the unit, thank you. Chuck Almond. Mora.

