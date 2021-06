Besides the 2021 versions of the MatePad Pro, Huawei launched another tablet with HarmonyOS 2.0 which is actually more affordable: the MatePad 11 2021. Despite it is cheaper, it still comes with flagship-class specifications. We can not tell the same about the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, an affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S7 series, but this tablet still has its own advantages. Another affordable tablet with flagship-class specifications is the iPad Air 2020, even though it is a bit older. Which tablet is worth buying now? This comparison will hopefully clear your ideas in regards.