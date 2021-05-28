Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Advances Young’s $100 Billion Science and Technology Bill

By Kurt Darling
WIBC.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A big hurdle has been cleared by a bill that Indiana Sen. Todd Young has been working on for the better part of the last year. The Endless Frontier Act was advanced on a procedural vote to end debate early Friday morning by a vote of 68-30. The bill needed to pass the Senate filibuster threshold of 60 votes in order to advance.

www.wibc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Tech#Communist#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Senate
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Senators Try Again With $3 Billion Pandemic Bill -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee are preparing a $3 billion bipartisan bill to prepare for the next global health crisis, congressional aides said on Friday, trying again to pass a pandemic plan after similar efforts stalled last year. Senators Bob Menendez and Jim...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Bipartisan legislation aims to harness carbon capture’s potential

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., led the introduction of bipartisan legislation to enhance the federal Section 45Q tax credit to make it more accessible for carbon capture, direct air capture and carbon utilization projects of all sizes. The bill increases the 45Q...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Innovation and Competition Act is progressive policy

Democrats and Republicans in Washington may have finally found an issue they can both support. Earlier in June, the U.S. Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) which proposes significant changes to science and technology policy with an eye to U.S. China policy. Approved by a surprisingly bipartisan 68-32 vote, the bill merges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ’s (D-N.Y.) Endless Frontier Act and Sen. Robert Menendez ’s (D-N.J.) Strategic Competition Act. President Joe Biden has urged speedy passage of the bill in the House, where it’s headed next.
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan agriculture climate bill clears Senate

The Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation aimed at granting farms access to carbon offset markets by a 92-8 vote. The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), next heads to the House. The measure would establish a Department of Agriculture certification process through which producers can generate and sell carbon credits.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure

President Biden on Thursday announced he'd reached an infrastructure deal with a group of Republican and Democratic senators, saying both sides gave up some things they wanted to get a rare accord in a bitterly divided Washington, D.C. Biden acknowledged the deal would not include proposals he's made for spending...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Stabenow Leads Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act

WASHINGTON – The Growing Climate Solutions Act, legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 52 U.S. Senators, passed the Senate. The legislation provides resources and incentives to help farmers and foresters scale up conservation practices on their land to benefit the environment and generate new sources of income through carbon markets at the same time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Calls For Unanimous Passage Of Bipartisan & Bicameral Legislation To Sustain Crime Victims Fund - Senator Pat Toomey Objects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today on the Senate floor requested unanimous consent to pass the bipartisan VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act , which would strengthen the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by fixing how the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) is funded. Specifically, the bill would redirect monetary penalties from federal deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the CVF to increase funding Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

Washington — The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
Congress & Courtsnovoco.com

Senators Introduce HTC-GO Act, Following Introduction of Legislation in House

Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced S. 2266, the Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity (HTC-GO) Act late this week. The text of the bill was not immediately available, but the legislation is identical to the 2019 version of the bill, which would provide an increase in the HTC percentage from 20% to 30% for the first $2.5 million of qualified rehabilitation expenditures for smaller projects; provide a drop in the substantial rehabilitation test threshold from 100% to 50% of the adjusted basis; eliminate the HTC basis adjustment, eliminate the Internal Revenue Code Section 50(d) income recognition requirement and more. In addition to the Senate bill provisions, the version of the bill introduced in the House of Representatives April 1 also includes a temporary increase in the HTC percentage from 20% to 30% for 2020-2024, with a gradual phasedown to 20%. The HTC-GO Act may be included in infrastructure legislation later this year.
Fishersville, VAWHSV

Senator explains “For the People” bill

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Since the 2020 election, lawmakers have talked about election reform. The “For the People” bill has been a commonly debated topic over the last few weeks. The bill is meant to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, reform districting guidelines and create new rules for...