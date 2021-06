News Bites for June 15... ...Mark Chernoff, who is stepping down June 30 after leading Audacy sports WFAN-AM/FM (660/101.9) for nearly 30 years, will return to his music radio roots, 7pm-12am on Saturday, June 19 on classic hits sister WCBS-FM (101.1). Chernoff began his career in rock radio as an on-air talent and PD at WNNJ Newton, NJ (103.7), WDHA Dover, NJ (105.5), the former rock outlets WNEW (102.7) and WXRK (92.3) New York. “I thought it would be a lot of fun as my days wind down at WFAN to get the opportunity to be a music jock one more time on our extremely successful classic hits station,” Chernoff said in a post on WFAN.com. “WCBS-FM is a station I’ve long admired and respected through the years, having had an array of great jocks and program directors and played a lot of great music throughout all of their formats.”