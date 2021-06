Fairbanks North Star Borough moved to a low-risk Covid-19 zone on Thursday based on steadily decreasing virus transmission, and Alaska as a whole is approaching it as well. “It’s been great to see these cases decreasing,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference. “We are really darn close to that yellow (statewide risk alert, indicating) less than five new cases per 100,000 people. We are just on the verge of that, and hopefully we’ll tip over that any day now.”