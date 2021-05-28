Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

CargoX announces the Platform for Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) #BuiltonEthereum and #PoweredbyPolygon

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CargoX Platform helps companies build trust in a trustless environment for the logistics, manufacturing, finance, trading, energy, and services industries. It was built with a simple idea to tokenize the most valuable document in ocean shipping — the Bill of Lading — to avoid sending the document with courier services, and to transact it with the help of a Polygon, a scaling solution built on Ethereum. Tokenized document hashes are sent between companies/users as needed using the ERC721 NFT tokens, while highly encrypted documents are stored on a distributed InterPlanetary File System. CargoX has extended the platform to support more than 60 types of documents, among them the financial Letter of Credit, contracts, certificates, and other documents that might need the transfer. Workflows can be adapted, and escrow services can be implemented.

www.newsbtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Bdt#Builtonethereum#Poweredbypolygon#Erc721#Nft#Interplanetary#Letter Of Credit#The Cargox Platform#Egypt Aci#Nafeza#Advance Cargo Information#Portall Infosystems#Matic#Cbdo#The Cargox Team#Blockchain Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Ethereum
Country
Egypt
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

DAO1 Announces the First Edition of its International Blockchain Hackathon

June 16, 2021, Singapore: The community-led socio economic blockchain infrastructure project DAO1 has finalized the dates for its first of many blockchain hackathons. The DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon will be held in two stages from June 18, 2021 till July, 2, 2021, enabling participants to showcase their innovative projects to a wider community. Registrations for the event are open till June 18, 2021 23:59 UTC.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Emburse Expands Into B2B Payments With Integrated AP

Emburse has rolled out its Emburse Pay - B2B Payments integrated payables offering, which lets workforces control and monitor the invoice approval and payment workflow from start to finish, according to a Wednesday (June 16) announcement. “Our Emburse Pay suite of solutions was designed to streamline what has traditionally been...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

3 Reasons HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) Stock Could Surge Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock has been an excellent proxy for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency miner tends to reflect the industry’s momentum, which is probably why it’s lost roughly half its value in recent months. However, there are three major catalysts on the horizon that could catapult HIVE stock to fresh...
Economybitcoin.com

DAO1 Hackthon Targets African Blockchain Devs

As part of an initiative that seeks to build the crypto and blockchain space talent base, the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO1), a community-led protocol, will be holding a major collaborative computer programming or a hackathon. Organizers are hoping this event will help to create a buzz about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
Industryjewishlifenews.com

World Ferroalloys (Ferro Manganese) Marketplace Document Research With Business Measurement, Percentage, Forecast 2026

“World ferroalloys (ferro manganese) Marketplace 2020” document proportion informative knowledge figures in addition to essential insights referring to probably the most marketplace constituents which might be regarded as to be basis pillars for the marketplace. This contains elements reminiscent of marketplace dimension, marketplace proportion, marketplace segmentation, vital expansion drivers, marketplace pageant, other sides impacting financial cycles available in the market, call for, anticipated industry up-downs, converting buyer sentiments, key firms running within the ferroalloys (ferro manganese) Marketplace, and many others.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Blockchain Straight to the Point

Blockchain Straight to the Point explains why this technology is so secure, highly available and provides an overview of several of its possibilities. From the concept of what a blockchain is, it unfolds in explaining what a digital wallet is and how it works and how encryption guarantees its security.
Marketsfictionistic.com

Explore the world of blockchain with the Binance Smart Chain Development

“The Binance Smart Chain development is ruling the entire blockchain world in recent times and has figured 5 million transactions per day on average. It created a huge hype among global users for its value and demand in the marketplace. The Binance Smart Chain platform is a public permission less platform best suited for deploying the projects. The launch of Binance Smart Chain reaped profits for about $250 million in the start of January 2021. It is expected to see a rise in market cap for more than 20% by the end of December 2021. The BSC is the next game changer for investors and startups to step forward and explore the benefits.”
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain-Based Revenue to Grow 50-Fold by 2030: GlobalData

Revenue from blockchain-based platforms and services is expected to grow 50-fold over the next decade, according to data and analytics firm GlobalData. That will take it from $4 billion in 2020 to $199 billion in 2030, they predict. While businesses have been warned of the necessity of digital transformation, they...
Economymelodyinter.com

Blockchain-based Dtravel set to compete with Airbnb

PETALING JAYA: Former executives from Airbnb, Expedia, and other global technology companies have joined forces with Binance-backed Travala.com to launch Dtravel, a decentralised platform for the home-sharing economy facilitating short and long-term stays payable with cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods. Dtravel is backed by a US$5 million (RM20.5 million) seed...
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Crypto Assets to Watch As the Market Attempts to Build Traction

For the last several months, it seems there has never been a boring day in the cryptocurrency market. And lately, China has been providing some fireworks, with analysts scrambling to figure out the longer-term implications of the crypto sector. As you’ve undoubtedly heard, earlier in May, the Chinese government called...
BusinessTechCrunch

Internxt gets $1M to be ‘the Coinbase of decentralized storage’

It’s just bagged $1M in seed funding led by Angels Capital, a European VC fund owned by Juan Roig (aka Spain’s richest grocer and second wealthiest billionaire), and Miami-based The Venture City. It had previously raised around half a million dollars via a token sale to help fund early development.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $327.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $621,824.38 and $327.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Commodities & Futurecybersecdn.com

BITCOIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING FOR BEGINNERS 2021: Cryptocurrency Market and Blockchain Technology. Simple User Manual with 33 Tips and Tricks to Start Trading Crypto

BITCOIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING FOR BEGINNERS 2021:. 2021 Cryptocurrency Market and Blockchain Technology. Simple User Manual with 33 Tips and Tricks to Start Trading Crypto. The global cryptocurrency growth began with a shock in 2018, reaching a record market capitalization of $700 billion. All indicators lead to an increasingly significant...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Former Ethereum co-founder and Cardano creator believes Tesla should adopt ADA

The co-founder of ETH, Charles Hoskinson, says that Cardano is the best alternative token that is environmentally friendly. Charlse Hoskinson, wants Tesla to choose Cardano to fill the gap left after Bitcoin dismissal. Charles Hoskinson— Ethereum’s co-founder and Cardano founder believes ADA is superior to the world’s largest virtual currency,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golos Blockchain Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $522,218.73 and approximately $20.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin vs Ethereum smart contracts

This post originally appeared on Medium as part of a two-part series on Bitcoin smart contracts vs Ethereum smart contracts, and we republished with permission from Xiaohui Liu. Smartphone vs pocket calculator. We compare two smart contract blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum, side by side. We find Bitcoin offers superior performance,...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Denmark’s Templafy raises $60m for its SaaS document platform

The Copenhagen-based start-up develops tools to help companies create and manage documents on one platform. Danish start-up Templafy has raised $60m in funding for its document creation platform for businesses. The company develops a software-as-a-service platform for creating and managing various business documents including legally binding contracts. The Series D...