CargoX announces the Platform for Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) #BuiltonEthereum and #PoweredbyPolygon

The CargoX Platform helps companies build trust in a trustless environment for the logistics, manufacturing, finance, trading, energy, and services industries. It was built with a simple idea to tokenize the most valuable document in ocean shipping — the Bill of Lading — to avoid sending the document with courier services, and to transact it with the help of a Polygon, a scaling solution built on Ethereum. Tokenized document hashes are sent between companies/users as needed using the ERC721 NFT tokens, while highly encrypted documents are stored on a distributed InterPlanetary File System. CargoX has extended the platform to support more than 60 types of documents, among them the financial Letter of Credit, contracts, certificates, and other documents that might need the transfer. Workflows can be adapted, and escrow services can be implemented.