European Union leaders have denounced Hungary’s prime minister over new legislation in his country that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children.The majority of leaders insisted discrimination would not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc and told Viktor Orban the new Hungarian law goes against the EU’s fundamental values."Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is," Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, told Mr Orban during the meeting, an EU diplomat told the Associated Press.The Netherlands’ prime minister, Mark Rutte, launched a virulent attack, suggesting Mr Orban should activate the same clause in the bloc's treaty that...