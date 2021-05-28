Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How did Patriots QBs Cam Newton and Mac Jones look in practice? We take you inside OTAs

providencejournal.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — The Patriots have a crowded quarterback room and the differences between the players are easy to spot. You have the veterans — Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer. Newton sticks out during every Patriots practice. Between his dancing, overall energy and height (6 feet 5 inches), he towers over the quarterbacks. You have the younger players — Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham — trying to establish themselves in the NFL. Jones looked undersized compared to his three teammates but he threw the ball well on Thursday. The rookie’s mechanics look natural and flow easily from his backpedal to his smooth release.

www.providencejournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Qbs#American Football#Foxboro#Gillette Stadium#Quarterback Mac Jones#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLart19.com

Mac Jones on the rise? How does that sit with Cam Newton?

NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop every Tuesday & Thursday. You can leave a question or comment for Tom or Phil on Twitter (@tomecurran - @PhilAPerry), by leaving us a review on Apple podcasts, or by leaving us a voice mail to use in the show by calling 781-214-0753.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Released Veteran Linebacker

The New England Patriots made a roster change on Thursday with the announcement they’ve released a veteran linebacker. The Patriots have released LaRoy Reynolds. Reynolds signed with New England earlier this off-season where he was expected to compete for a role on special teams. Instead, he was released with an injury settlement on Thursday.
NFLCBS Sports

Bill Belichick says Cam Newton is doing 'all right' after hand injury; QB remains out of Patriots practice

Nearly a week after leaving practice with a bone bruise in his throwing hand, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is still unable to take the field while recovering from the injury. But coach Bill Belichick did not appear overly concerned with the ailment when addressing reporters Thursday, saying Newton is "doing all right" and "getting better." For the time being, however, the veteran signal-caller will remain sidelined, enabling first-round draft pick Mac Jones more opportunities to earn snaps as the No. 1 QB.
NFLNBC Sports

Perry: How Cam Newton felt about Pats drafting Mac Jones

FOXBORO -- Cam Newton will acknowledge very quickly that he has a chip on his shoulder. It doesn't take much, he said on Tuesday, for him to be motivated. His team drafting a player at his position with the No. 15 overall pick will certainly do that. But that doesn't...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Cam Newton Has a Cheesy Nickname for Mac Jones

Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones has been wearing No. 50 on the field at minicamp and OTAs because Bill Belichick makes his rookies earn their actual jersey numbers. But Jones has already earned a nickname from veteran Cam Newton. Jones told reporters on Thursday that Newton has taken to calling...
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

QBs in the Spotlight: Newton Update, 'Mac and Cheese'

With the New England Patriots set to return to the practice field Thursday, the collective eyes of Patriots fandom continue to be fixated on the quarterback position. Whether it be incumbent starter Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones, third-year player Jarrett Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer, there is never any shortage of coverage surrounding the men under center for the Pats.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton on Mac Jones: 'He's doing a great job with being everything as advertised'

Mac Jones’ arrival was not good news for Cam Newton. The New England Patriots drafted Jones in the first-round this year, just about a month and a half after signing Newton to a one-year deal. Though Bill Belichick said Newton was the Patriots’ quarterback in a post-draft press conference, the coach added that the other quarterbacks (Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham) could compete for the job.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Mac Jones Is Approaching Patriots’ QB Competition In OTAs

Patriots Mailbag: Could Young Wide Receiver Be Surprise Roster Candidate?. Asked on draft night about the New England Patriots quarterback battle he was about to enter, Mac Jones spoke not about competition but about collaboration. Jones wouldn’t enter his first NFL practices dead-set on winning the starting job, the first-round...
NFLNBC Sports

Cam Newton: Mac Jones was right pick, best player available

The Patriots think Cam Newton is way ahead of where he was in his first year with the team, but they aren’t putting all of their quarterback eggs in one basket. New England picked Mac Jones in the first round in April and they’ve been giving him first-team work this offseason along with Newton. On Tuesday, Newton was asked at a press conference how he felt about the team’s decision to take the former Alabama starter.
NFLauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn football: Fans react to Cam Newton’s nickname for Mac Jones

All eyes in the state of Alabama turned to Massachusetts when Bill Belichick drafted former Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones to the Patriots alongside Auburn football legend Cam Newton, and it seems as though the quarterback race is on leading up to the start of the season. Jones made headlines recently with his first official […]