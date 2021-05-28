How did Patriots QBs Cam Newton and Mac Jones look in practice? We take you inside OTAs

FOXBORO — The Patriots have a crowded quarterback room and the differences between the players are easy to spot. You have the veterans — Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer. Newton sticks out during every Patriots practice. Between his dancing, overall energy and height (6 feet 5 inches), he towers over the quarterbacks. You have the younger players — Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham — trying to establish themselves in the NFL. Jones looked undersized compared to his three teammates but he threw the ball well on Thursday. The rookie’s mechanics look natural and flow easily from his backpedal to his smooth release.