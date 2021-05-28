Cancel
Child's clothing and baby gear among list of recalled items

By Cori Duke
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 20 days ago
Child’s clothing and baby gear make this week’s Recall Roundup list.

As you pack away your kids’ winter coats for the summer, check your labels. JCPenney is recalling girl's puffer jackets because of an entanglement hazard.

The jacket has a drawstring inside the lining of the garment that can get caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors, or other moving objects. Consumers should cut and remove the drawstring or contact JCPenney.

If you're toting your child in an Ergobaby stroller, look to see if it is the METROUS model.

The company reports the METROUS strollers have a button that helps to release the safety harness. The buckles on the harness can break and detach when the button is pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, which makes it difficult to release. This poses a choking hazard.

Stop using the stroller and contact Ergobaby for a replacement.

Trek is recalling Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals because of a fall hazard. If the pedals are incorrectly installed by the retailer during assembly, they can fall off the crank arm of the bike.

Stop using the bike with the recalled pedals and contact Trek for a replacement.

Target is recalling shower stools because of a fall hazard. The stools can become unstable or slippery when in use and could tip over.

Consumers can return the stool to any Target for a refund.

Lastly, HSN is recalling 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers because of a serious burn hazard. The steamer can expel, spray, or leak hot water when in use.

Stop using these steamers and contact HSN for a refund.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

