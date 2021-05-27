Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew Perry Quits Cameo After Slurred Speech In ‘Friends’ Promo

By Laila Abuelhawa
wmmr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Perry has departed from the celebrity personalized message app Cameo ahead of the Friends reunion after fans displayed concern for his slurred speech. Page Six reports that the 51-year-old’s profile on the app is still searchable, but there is no longer an option to request a video from the beloved star and instead provides an option to “notify me when available.” Perry was charging $999 for a 20-second clip from him. Cameo allows fans to pay to have a personalized message from celebrities sent as gifts.

wmmr.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Slurred Speech#Clip#Film Star#People Magazine#Bbc Radio 2#Hbo#The Sun U K#Cameo#Speech Writing#Friends Reunion#Video#Man#Aka Chandler#Matthewperry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Friends reunion director defends Matthew Perry: “People can sometimes just be unkind”

Following last week’s Friends: The Reunion, many expressed concern for star Matthew Perry, whose well-documented history of addiction to painkillers and alcohol, once again, took center stage. During the special, Perry appeared to slur his speech, leaving some viewers to worry about Perry’s health. Now, the director of the reunion, Ben Winston, is defending Perry to The Hollywood Reporter.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Matthew Perry Splits From Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have officially decided to call it quits. According to PEOPLE, it’s been confirmed that Perry has called off his engagement. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”. Fans...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Friends' reunion director addresses 'unkind' Matthew Perry comments, says nothing is wrong with the actor

The director of the "Friends" reunion for HBO Max spoke out against negative comments being made about series star Matthew Perry. Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on all ten seasons of the hit 1990s sitcom and was among the six core cast members who returned for the unscripted retrospective of the series. However, many fans believed that the 51-year-old, who has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, seemed a little off during the show.
Celebritieslmfm.ie

Friends producer comments on viewers concerns over Matthew Perry

Friends producer Kevin Bright has commented on viewers concerns regarding Matthew Perry, after the actor appeared to 'slur his words' during a recent interview. Speaking in The Hollywood Reporter on the recent reunion episode of the much-loved sitcom, HBO producer Kevin Bright commented on speculation from viewers that Matthew Perry was unwell.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Friends bosses speak out over concern for Matthew Perry in reunion episode

The producer and the director of the Friends Reunion episode, Kevin S. Bright and Ben Winston, have both opened up about the concern surrounding Matthew Perry's appearance in the episode. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin said: "I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again. What people...
Celebritieswdjx.com

‘Friends’ Director And Creator Support Matthew Perry After Concerns Emerge About His Health

After the “Friends Reunion” was unleashed on HBOMax and interviews leading up to it, social media erupted with concern over Matthew Perry’s perceived slurred speech and demeanor. But Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, is speaking out in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ Winston said, “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,”
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Matthew Perry Health Update: Friends Exec Responds to Concern From Fans

Last week, the highly-anticipated Friends reunion debuted on HBO Max. The special was mostly well-received by fans, but even before it aired, promotional materials raised concerns about the health of one of the show's most beloved stars. Reports about Matthew Perry 's slurred speech and lethargic demeanor led to rumors...
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Old age or dental surgery? Matthew Perry finally explains his slurring issue

It seems like all the world needed to reunite was a Friends special reunion, and that’s exactly what happened over the weekend on HBO Max. All around the world, loyal & devoted fans of the comedic sitcom got to see the iconic gang back on screen together after seventeen long years. Plenty of other big time celebs joined in on the fun too, with the special featuring stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Friends co-creator insists Matthew Perry ‘seems better’ despite fans claiming he ‘slurred his words’ in recent interview

FRIENDS co-creator insisted that Matthew Perry "seems strong and better." The comments come as fans claim the actor "slurred his words" in a recent interview. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the recent Friends reunion on HBO Max, executive producer Kevin Bright said of the 51-year-old actor: "I talked to him. It was great seeing him again.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Matthew Perry announces break up from Molly Hurwitz days after Friends reunion

Mathew Perry has revealed his engagement has been called off days after the Friends Reunion.The actor, 51, has been dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29, since 2018, and proposed in November 2020.Perry announced they had separated in a statement to People, which read: “Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”He previously described Hurwitz as “the greatest woman on the face of the planet”.Perry has never been married before. His previous relationship was with Masters of Sex actor Lizzy Caplan.The Independent has contacted Perry for comment.Perry recently prompted fan concern...