Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs women-owned gym hopes to create environment for everyone

By Jillian Ramos
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F16G0_0aEO1SEn00

Right near downtown Tarpon Springs on Lemon Street, you'll find the Tarpon Barbell Company.

It's a women, veteran and LGBT-owned gym that started just before the pandemic.

Melina Scally and Angela Scroggins saw a need in the community that they felt they had to fill.

The workouts are led by a trainer and focus on high-intensity interval training.

Tarpon Barbell opened a week before gyms were shut down in 2020 but have since found their success.

"We want people to feel like this is home, we want them to look forward to getting here, we want them to be excited about seeing the times on the board and seeing where they're, they're really growing and getting stronger. And then we also want to see that hunger for better times. And, and I think that we've, to this point, have done a pretty good job of that," explains owner Melina Scally.

In their words, they say the gym is like family.

"So when you come into the gym, it's kind of like the Cheers, you know, everyone knows their name. You know, and if you're new to the gym, they introduce themselves to you right away, they help you grab your equipment," Owner Angela Scroggins says."They definitely tried to guide you in where to go, a lot of our members hang out together on the weekends, the evenings. So we definitely have a very nice family-based gym, I would say."

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tarpon Springs, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Lgbt#Tarpon Barbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related