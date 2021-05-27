‘The French Dispatch’ Set For October Release In Theaters

The French have long held their place as the arbiters of many things, from the inimitable architecture of The Eiffel Tower and gothic design of The Notre-Dame, to the precious vineyards of Bordeaux and masterful paintings of The Louvre, but if there’s anything they’ve succeeded in since its inception, it’s the intangible artistry that flickers in the silver screen. The dawn of this beloved medium can be traced back to two French brothers, Auguste and Louis Lumière, both of whom released the world’s first commercially projected images with a rudimentary camera-projector in 1895. Later screenings followed, one of which had Georges Méliès in attendance, inspiring him to eventually go on and direct A Trip to the Moon in 1902. This endeavor would later be recognized as the birth of Science Fiction film, and perhaps the most influential silent short of all time.