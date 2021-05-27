Cancel
Movies

‘The French Dispatch’ Set For October Release In Theaters

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, I guess Searchlight Pictures heard the murmurs yesterday when Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch was confirmed as part of the Cannes lineup, but didn’t have an actual release date. The studio has now made official an October 22nd debut in theaters, after a long delay caused by the pandemic. Also confirmed is its spot as an Official Selection at Cannes Film Festival in July and the 59th New York Film Festival in the fall.

punchdrunkcritics.com
