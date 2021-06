In a family business, planning for succession and leaving your role as family business manager to the next generation isn’t easy and can be a lengthy process. Because of this, it is critical to prepare for succession by having a plan in place well before you need it. If possible, you should make your succession plan part of your business plan. If you create your plan from the beginning, you will be in a better position to build a business that meets your personal and professional goals as well as your families.