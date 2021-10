If you’re looking up at the big bright full moon in Aries wondering, What kind of moon are you? — you’re not alone. Tradition states that full moons are a time of reflection, of stillness and meditation. And, while plenty of Aries are pensive people, they hardly have a reputation for standing still. What kind of full moon ritual suits an Aries full moon, then? Full moons, we know, are full of emotions. A full moon summons the Earth’s tides toward extremes and, legend has it, summons the Earth’s people toward extreme behaviors. Under the stars of Aries, our full moon is a passionate moon, a moon that knows what it wants and means to get it. Under the stars of Aries, our full moon is impatient, looking toward the next cycle when this one is still going on.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO