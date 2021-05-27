Cancel
It Only Grows Wider and Faster With Age – Mike Johnson’s 1983 MK1 Ford Fiesta

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every project car tells a story of its own. Some, on one hand, tell a story of rapid ascent, fueled by deadlines, Red Bull, and overnight shipping. On the other hand, some tell the story of a slow, calculated burn only enriched my methodic, well-planned, and orderly execution. Few cars, though, have a better story than those that have been with their owner for a decade or more: the builds that have been built and built again. Mike Johnson from West London has owned his MK1 Ford Fiesta for 17 years, through which the car has seen more than a revision or two. Getting the build to its current state is the result of nearly two decades: twenty years of experience, learning, and improvement. Today, it's a Fiesta to remember.

