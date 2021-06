Vermont Governor Phil Scott has lifted all pandemic restrictions after the state surpassed its 80 percent COVID vaccination goal. On April 6, the Republican announced a plan called Vermont Forward that laid out goals to fully reopen the state by July 4. On May 21, the governor said the goals in the plan were being met faster than anticipated and he challenged state residents to meet an 80 percent vaccination rate. If that goal was met Scott promised to lift all restrictions on that day. On Monday Governor Scott announced the state had reached the goal.