Edgeworth, PA

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given ...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Borough Council of the Borough of Edgeworth, at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on June 15th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Borough Building, 301 Beaver Road, Edgeworth, PA 15143, will consider and may adopt an ordinance entitled: An Ordinance Amending the Police Pension Plan The ordinance allows for an actuarily reduced equivalent pension when an officer completes twenty (20) years of service and attains age fifty-five (55). The full text of the Ordinance may be examined by any person prior to its adoption at the Borough Building during regular business hours at no charge, and copies are available at the cost thereof.

