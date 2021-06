This year, Vivo launched its first flagship in the European market: the Vivo X60 Pro. Despite it is the first one, it is having consistent success in several countries. But soon, it will have a new rival: OPPO is going to launch the Reno6 series in the global market and it will include the OPPO Reno6 Pro. The phones will be most likely sold in the same price range and they come with similar specifications. Which one is the best? With this comparison, we will try to answer this question.