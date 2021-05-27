Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Business Briefs 5-28-21

capecoralbreeze.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassage therapist joins Dr. Mel’s Wellness Spa staff. Dr. Mel Youngs, D.C., P.A. this week announced the newest additions to her healthcare team, Raven Rivinius, a licensed massage therapist. Rivinius has been a massage therapist since 2017 and has the experience and skills to help patients with a variety of health problems. She is trained to relieve headaches, muscle tension, back and neck pain and more. She specializes in deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy.

www.capecoralbreeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Ohio State
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Captiva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Indiana State
Fort Myers, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Aguilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Southwest Florida#Massage Therapists#Storage Works Inc#Rv Boat Storage Works#Bimini Primary School#Ltp Management#Hootersflorida Com#Exp Realty#Becker Poliakoff#Porto Fino Dental#Trilogy Laboratories#Roetzel Andress#Wgcu#Lee County Library System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.