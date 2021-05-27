Business Briefs 5-28-21
Massage therapist joins Dr. Mel’s Wellness Spa staff. Dr. Mel Youngs, D.C., P.A. this week announced the newest additions to her healthcare team, Raven Rivinius, a licensed massage therapist. Rivinius has been a massage therapist since 2017 and has the experience and skills to help patients with a variety of health problems. She is trained to relieve headaches, muscle tension, back and neck pain and more. She specializes in deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy.www.capecoralbreeze.com