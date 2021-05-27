Cape looks at $800,000 in urgent upgrades at Coral Oaks

The Cape Coral City Council agreed Wednesday that it’s going to have to take care of some urgent upgrades at the Coral Oaks Golf Course. Richard Singer, of National Golf Foundation Consulting, gave the elected board a presentation, as well as a detailed report, on its findings at the municipal course. He said that while the course is in fine shape and serves as a great amenity for Cape residents, there is significant work that needs to be done with the most urgent needs estimated to cost roughly $800,000.