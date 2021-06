0756 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.3% to 7091 points as traders await the Bank of England's latest policy decision. The BOE announces its decision at 1100 GMT and is widely expected to leave its policies unchanged but investors will be looking for any hints on the timing of reining in stimulus. Deutsche Bank economists say they aren't expecting "big changes" in the central bank's meeting minutes and policy statement, but the "risks are shifting towards a more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee in the very near-term, with economic data tracking slightly better than the BOE expected in May." Meanwhile, Bunzl shares rise 2.5% after the U.K. distribution-and-outsourcing group said it expects higher first-half revenue and maintained its full-year revenue guidance. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)