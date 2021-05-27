FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 27/05/2021

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.