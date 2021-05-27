Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 27/05/2021

Life Style Extra
 28 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -2.63 at 7024.3 points, a movement of -0.04%, showing a weak fall in the market. Polymetal International (POLY) was a much traded share, with roughly £2,534.6m (0.307%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 41% of the companies in...

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Holdings#Royal Dutch Shell#Ftse#Polymetal International#Rolls Royce Holdings#Glen#Mro#Antofagasta#Anglo#American#M G Plc#Mng#Imperial Brands#Imb#Intertek Group#Itrk#Jmat#Svt#Kingfisher#Kgf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, retreating from record all-time highs and extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, as gains in mining and technology stocks were offset by weakness in energy and the financial sector. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 rises on dovish BoE; miners, pharma stocks lead gains

(Reuters) -Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by mining and healthcare-related stocks as the Bank of England kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged, while cruise operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell after a quarterly loss of over $2 billion. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Berkeley rises; BT hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,117.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Housebuilder Berkeley Group was a high riser after FTSE 250 peer Crest Nicholson said it swung to a first-half profit and upgraded its full-year profit guidance amid solid demand. IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "The UK...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Rises With BOE Policy Decision in View

0756 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.3% to 7091 points as traders await the Bank of England's latest policy decision. The BOE announces its decision at 1100 GMT and is widely expected to leave its policies unchanged but investors will be looking for any hints on the timing of reining in stimulus. Deutsche Bank economists say they aren't expecting "big changes" in the central bank's meeting minutes and policy statement, but the "risks are shifting towards a more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee in the very near-term, with economic data tracking slightly better than the BOE expected in May." Meanwhile, Bunzl shares rise 2.5% after the U.K. distribution-and-outsourcing group said it expects higher first-half revenue and maintained its full-year revenue guidance. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)
StocksTelegraph

FTSE jumps and sterling falls as Bank holds rates

Scottish engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group swung to the bottom of mid caps as investors were left unimpressed by its claims of “improving” momentum in the second quarter. Shares fell 22.4p to 206.6p, its lowest price since the end of October last year, making it the worst performer...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment. Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary. The...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Tullow, Spirent rally after upgrades

London’s FTSE 250 was 0.1% firmer at 22,705.67 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Tullow Oil gushed higher after an upgrade to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ at Canaccord Genuity. Elsewhere, Spirent Communications was up after Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock at ‘buy’. "Given the complexity of its services and the historical...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Europe down but oil and mining stocks boost FTSE

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 climbed midday Wednesday, with share price gains for miners and oil stocks ensuring the London's blue-chip index outperformed continental peers, following a raft of mixed PMI readings across the globe. "Experiences throughout Australia, Japan, and Europe highlight a tough June after many surveys fell...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks little changed ahead of PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0920 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,096.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The markets seem to be...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE fails to hold 7,100, GBP higher after PMI, Bitcoin bounces

Phoenix shares fall as Swiss Re cashes out half its stake. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished lower after a late sell off, despite trading with early gains as the index attempts to reclaim last week’s Fed-induced losses. Oil & Gas names were strong after crude prices continued their march to multi-year highs.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Shell gushes higher on upgrade; Phoenix falls

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,105.45 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell was the standout gainer after an upgrade to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ at Societe Generale. Miners were also on the front foot as copper and iron prices rose, with Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP...
MarketsShareCast

London midday: Stocks gain as investors mull PMIs

London stocks had gained ground by midday on Wednesday as investors digested the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,115.63, after a survey showed the economic recovery continued in June, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace.
MarketsThe Independent

FTSE rises after surge in factory output buoys London trading sentiment

The London markets climbed higher after record UK factory activity helped drive positivity around the country’s economic revival. Traders welcomed new data from the CBI which showed that output grew at the fastest pace since survey records began in 1975 in the three months to June. A rebound by property...
MarketsShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Commercial landlords rally; DS Smith in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,077.64 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Commercial landlords British Land and Land Securities rallied after an upgrade to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ at JPMorgan, which argued that UK retail was turning a corner. GKN owner Melrose Industries gained as it said it will return...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: FTSE maintains mild gains as property stocks rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were holding on to gains by midday on Tuesday, underpinned by a strong showing in the property sector, but gains were limited as investors eyed a speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,082.31. IG market analyst...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE Rises, Oil Stocks Gain as Tighter Supply Boosts Brent

Energy stocks gain as the price of Brent crude hits its highest since late 2018. "While global travel remains depressed, the transition towards renewables could see majors limit their production ahead of any tangible decline in demand for crude," says IG's Joshua Mahony. "A 2.6 million-barrel decline in Cushing stocks highlight the tightening supply/demand dynamic, with inventories already at the lowest level in 15 months." BP, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies are all higher despite Brent ceding some of its gains, down 0.5% at $74.54 a barrel.
Stocksadvfn.com

FTSE 100 Closes Higher Amid Gains for Oil

Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSA) The FTSE 100 index closed up on Tuesday boosted by gains for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC, resuming their moves higher after last week's losses, IG says. "Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher," says Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares rise most in nearly 4 months on energy, mining stocks

* ASX 200 posts biggest one-day gain since March 1. * COVID-19 cases in NSW weigh on sentiment (Updates to close) June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped the most since March on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session’s drop as an overnight rally on Wall Street spurred investors to pile into domestic energy and mining stocks.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

What are the top 5 FTSE 100 dividend stocks?

Dividend investing is a common investment strategy for investors seeking stable passive income from their equity investments. Several companies had paused dividend pay outs in 2020 owing to lockdown related uncertainty, however as the economy has rebounded, many have resumed their pay outs once more. Dividend investing is a common...