Trash & Recycle Can Restriction - Cans Are Only Allowed at the Edge of the Street During Specific Times & Able Disposal Carry Out Service
After receiving complaints over the years, and in an effort to keep the Village looking neat and the streets clear of trash and recycle cans, the Village of Grand Beach Council has approved a plan that restricts the times that trash and recycle cans can be left at the edge of the street. The times have been changed since the newsletter was sent out recently.www.grandbeach.org