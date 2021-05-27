Mavericks Fall to NDSU on Thursday Night

AAA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-11) 12, Syracuse Mets (11-26) 6. Travis Blankenhorn LF-2B: 1-2, HR, R, 4 RBI, 2 BB, .500/.600/2.600. McNeil, continuing his rehab assignment in Syracuse, singled to lead off the game. Almora, also on a rehab assignment, followed up McNeil’s single with a walk. After Lee struck out, Blankenhorn, appearing in his first game with Syracuse, hit a three-run home run to right field. The four following Syracuse batters all walked, loading the bases and forcing another run home. With the bases loaded, shortstop Drew Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored catcher Martin Cervenka. Syracuse batted around, and McNeil flew out to end the top of the first. Almora reached base again in the second, leading off the inning with a single. He scored on a Blankenhorn sacrifice fly. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff held the Syracuse lineup scoreless for the final seven innings on Tuesday.