Omaha, NE

Mavericks Fall to NDSU on Thursday Night

omavs.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha baseball team suffered a 3-1 setback vs. second-seeded North Dakota State on opening day of the Summit League Baseball Championship at Tal Anderson Field on Thursday night. The loss drops the Mavericks to 22-24 on the year while the Bison improve to 39-16. How it...

omavs.com
