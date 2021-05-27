Dr. Mark Meehl reflects on rescheduled Holy Land tour, Middle East tensions

Gradually the number of Muslim nations maintaining distance with Israel because of their support or solidarity with the Palestinians are declining. Many of the Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia already are fed-up with the Palestinians, as Hamas and Fatah have been battling amongst themselves thus making the whole issue too much complex and keeping no door of any peaceful resolution. In plain words, Hamas does not want any peace settlement. Instead it wants total elimination of the State of Israel. On the other hand, Fatah is too weak to push forward a peace process as it already has turned hostage of Hamas’s terrorist agenda. Meanwhile, Hamas has already openly declared its affiliations with Hezbollah, Houthis and Iranian regime and has vowed to help Tehran in expanding its influence in the Middle East and beyond. Mega-terror outfit Hamas finds its best ally in Iran as both uphold common agenda of eliminating Israel and driving away Jews from the Arab world. Moreover, Hamas also has common agenda with Iran of destabilizing United States.