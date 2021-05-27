Cancel
Seward, NE

Dr. Mark Meehl reflects on rescheduled Holy Land tour, Middle East tensions

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mark Meehl '79, professor of theology, along with 45 Concordia alumni and students would be set to leave for a Holy Land Tour in Israel sometime today. Due to the pandemic, Meehl’s semi-annual trip to Israel has been postponed until 2022. In this time of reflection for Meehl, he visited with Brooke Lange, a sophomore education major from Concordia, Missouri, about the current situation in Israel, and how important it is to see the world from different perspectives, even if we can’t physically be there.

