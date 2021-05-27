Cancel
Official: Pakistani forces kill 4 militants in shootout

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman says Pakistani security forces have shot and killed four members of the Pakistani Taliban in a shootout in the country’s southwest. Thursday's fighting took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capita of Baluchistan. The provincial counter-terrorism department. says the militants were from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, as the Pakistani Taliban are known. The department also said officers seized explosives and weapons. Baluchistan province's secessionist groups have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence there.

