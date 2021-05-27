Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter urges Indian gov't to respect freedom of expression

By SHEIKH SAALIQ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 30 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twitter says it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.” Twitter has been involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter says it has “concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police” and “the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Expression#Indian Government#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
WorldVoice of America

Indian Government in Standoff with Twitter Over Online Speech

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a battle with U.S. tech firms over a new set of online speech rules that it has enacted for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion. The rules require companies to restrict a range of topics on their services, comply with...
Sciencewincountry.com

Opposition questions India gov’t on doubling vaccine dosing gap

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s main opposition party, Congress, on Wednesday questioned the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to double the gap between the doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, asking whether it was prompted by a vaccine shortage. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the government had increased...
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

COAI urges govt to remove fake messages on social media linking COVID-19 to 5G- The New Indian Express | #socialmedia

NEW DELHI: Telecom industry body COAI has approached the information technology ministry for removal of fake and misleading messages from social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter linking spread of COVID-19 to 5G technology. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and...
Internetqatar-tribune.com

Indian minister attacks Twitter over new social media rules

New Delhi India’s information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Twitter on Wednesday, accusing it of not complying with new regulations for social media sites that came into effect last month. The new “intermediary guidelines” are aimed at regulating content on large social media platforms and messaging services...
Entertainmentamericanbar.org

Cambodia: Freedom of Expression and the Case of Rap Artist Kea Sokun

Kea Sokun, a 23-year-old rap artist from Cambodia, was arrested in September 2020 in response to two songs he posted on his YouTube page. Sokun was accused of inciting criminal activity under an overly broad interpretation of Article 495 of Cambodia’s criminal code. While there was no evidence that Sokun’s songs actually led to any criminal or violent activity, he was held in pretrial detention for nearly four months.
Europegreekcitytimes.com

Freedom of expression has its limits, says Merkel at World Media Forum

“Freedom of expression has its limits, like any freedom, and it reaches its limits when the freedoms and fundamental rights of others are violated,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressing the importance of the potential of digital technology, during the Global Media Forum organised by Deutsche Welle held June 14 -15.
Worldkeralakaumudi.com

Must abide by Indian law: Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor to Twitter

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) has given a tough message to Twitter India and said that the microblogging platform must abide by the law of the country. — During the meeting of the panel on Thursday, Twitter representatives were asked if Twitter India follows the law and land.
InternetTennessee Tribune

Nigeria’s Twitter Coup: Govt Joins Indian Microblogging Site Koo

CHENNAI, India — Indian microblogging site Koo made inroads in Nigeria days after US tech giant Twitter was indefinitely suspended in the African country. The Nigerian government opened an account on Koo, India’s answer to a Twitter, on June 10, after an overture from Koo’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Aprameya Radhakrishna.
Worldpakistanpressfoundation.org

Ensure freedom of expression, media, demands lawyers’ convention

ISLAMABAD: The legal and journalist fraternities, civil society members, human rights activists and political leaders Thursday demanded ensuring freedom of expression and the media in the country. Speakers addressing participants in a convention demanded that all institutions should work within their ambits. They stressed unity among lawyers, media, civil society,...
Presidential ElectionBirmingham Star

Armenians Urged To Respect Rule Of Law Following Snap Elections

YEREVAN -- Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has cemented his position with a landslide election victory called to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Preliminary results...
Congress & Courtsapanews.net

Nigerian gov’t dragged to ECOWAS Court over Twitter ban

The Nigerian Government was on Monday in Abuja sued by five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and four journalists at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over the suspension of the use of Twitter in Nigeria. In the suit, the applicants asked the court to declare the indefinite suspension of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Downing Street insiders urged to avoid misleading term ‘freedom day’

Downing Street insiders are being urged to avoid the misleading term ‘freedom day’ in relation to 19 July, when all Covid restrictions are set to be lifted in England.There has been an internal push among civil servants and government figures to move away from this rhetoric as it is feared to be giving the wrong impression that the UK’s epidemic will come to an end as of next month.Scientists have warned that there are “many unknowns” ahead which make it difficult to determine how Covid will continue to impact life in the months and years to come, including the threat...
WorldBirmingham Star

Budget brawl in Pak discloses duplicity of blasphemy law

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Pakistan's National Assembly which witnessed a brawl between the government and opposition parliamentarians last week during the federal budget discussion, has uncovered Pakistan's duplicity over the country's blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty. Expressing disappointment over the Imran Khan-led government's budget proposals, the opposition...
Internetnewpaper24.com

Karnataka HC grants interim aid to Twitter India MD – NEWPAPER24

The Karnataka Excessive Courtroom on Thursday granted interim aid to Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari by directing the Uttar Pradesh Police to not take any coercive motion towards him within the case regarding a viral video of an assault on an aged particular person, which was uploaded on the microblogging platform.
IndiaUS News and World Report

India's Modi Discusses Kashmir Elections in First Talks Since Autonomy Revoked

NEW DELHI, India (Reuters) - Indian premier Narendra Modi told leaders from Jammu & Kashmir that elections would be held there after the region's constituencies were reconfigured following the revocation of its semi-autonomous statehood, meeting participants said. The talks on Thursday were the first between Modi and Kashmiri leaders since...
Worldtechinvestornews.com

Inside Indian app Koo, where Nigerians are migrating to after a Twitter ban

Almost a week after the indefinite suspension of Twitter's operations announced by the Nigerian government, accounts for the “Government of Nigeria" were created on Indian microblogging app, Koo. All the accounts created were afterwards verified with a yellow badge and have started putting out regular official updates. The Government of...
Politicsthekashmirpress.com

Kashmir Pandit body asks PM to restore J&K’s Statehood with Special Status

Srinagar, June 24: Reconciliation Return and Rehabilitations of Migrants Association on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting with the J&K leaders is an important step in the direction of building political confidence in the Union Territory, which lost its statehood on August 5, 2019. In a statement...
InternetMetro International

India’s IT minister criticises Twitter for denying access to account

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s technology minister criticised Twitter on Friday for denying access to his account for almost an hour amid a dispute between the U.S. company and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration over compliance with new IT rules. Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Koo, a domestic rival to...