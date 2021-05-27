Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

wcn247.com
 30 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says President Joe Biden's order shows that the U.S. “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing." Biden told U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory, joining worldwide pressure on China to be more open about the outbreak.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U#Coronavirus Pandemic#Ap#Foreign Ministry#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Times

‘Awful message’: Biden’s slimmed-down Navy budget scorned as China threat looms

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm on the Navy‘s “divest-to-invest” strategy that they say is leaving the service vulnerable to a rising China. Faced with tough budgetary decisions and with an eye toward threats of the future, the Navy has committed to decommissioning 15 ships and reduced its procurement by close to 9% to redirect funds toward research and development for future warfare capabilities. The plan is to divest in current capabilities and invest in future war tech.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden official says US will not issue ‘threats’ to China amid COVID probe

The Biden administration will not take a hard line with China about cooperating in an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the White House’s national security adviser admitted Sunday. “We are not at this point going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we’re going to do is continue to rally...
U.S. PoliticsWSLS

The Latest: China, US diplomats clash over virus origin

BEIJING — Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi...
Worlddailymagazine.news

G7 Nations Call for New COVID Origin Probe by WHO

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations called for a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, led by the World Health Organization, in a joint communiqué on Sunday. "We . . . call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including,...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

G7 calls for study in China on Covid origins, says draft communique

CARBIS BAY, June 13 — Group of Seven leaders called for a transparent, science-based study, including in China, into the origins of Covid-19, to be convened by the World Health Organisation, a draft communique showed. “We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins...
PoliticsAustralian News

China's nuclear arsenal a growing threat to US security, say experts

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): China's nuclear arsenal is a growing threat to US security, less in its absolute size than in the growing risk of a mishap, according to experts. "Have the risks changed? Yes, it's a more competitive US-China relationship, and the chances of a conflict over Taiwan...
Worldnordot.app

G7 leaders call for fresh probe into origin of Covid-19 pandemic

G7 leaders called for a new investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to their final communique on Sunday, a move likely to draw the ire of China. "We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," the document said.
Public Healthbrumpost.com

China wants COVID-19 probe to shift attention to the US

There have been numerous news circulating the internet about the origin of the COVID-19 which some said came from a lab in Wuhan, China however a senior Chinese epidemiologist has a different overview about the matter. In a recent report, the senior epidemiologist aid the US should be the priority...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Immoderation is a deadly virus in US political system

Consider this a plea for a return to nontribalist reasonableness and decency. News item: Ultraliberal Democrats say they won’t vote for federal “infrastructure” legislation because it doesn’t do enough. News item from four years ago: Ultraconservative Republicans kill efforts to repeal Obamacare, a long-stated goal of theirs, because they didn’t get everything they wanted in the relevant bill in the early stages of a lengthy legislative process.
Foreign Policyconservativeangle.com

US calls China’s conduct in South China Sea ‘unlawful’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted what he called China’s unlawful behavior in the South China Sea, while his Chinese counterpart said Beijing was determined to safeguard its core interests, at an ASEAN-hosted meeting on Wednesday.