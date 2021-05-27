Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 30 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. There are doubts about whether he will soon return to talks with the United States about the country's nuclear weapons. The Biden administration has described its recent review of North Korea policy as “calibrated and practical." But some experts say Washington isn't likely to relax its sanctions _ a step North Korea badly wants _ until the North takes denuclearization steps.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Korea#Ap#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran says nuclear deal salvageable but will not negotiate forever

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it believes a reinstatement of its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers is possible but warned that Tehran “will not negotiate forever”. “Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

REPORT SAYS SOUTH KOREA READY FOR A DIALOGUE WITH NORTH KOREA

• A report by Yonhap says a top South Korean foreign ministry official told local reporters on Friday that the possibility of dialogue with North Korea is still open. According to a report, the country of South Korea is hopeful of restarting a dialogue with North Korea irrespective of several statements from Pyongyang that signal no interest in having a word with Seoul.
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

North Korea defined by 'hybridity,' South Korean analyst says in new book

June 25 (UPI) -- A new book on North Korea from a South Korean academic proposes studying the country's "hybridity" to better understand North Korean society. Koh Yu-hwan, a professor of North Korean studies and director of the Institute of North Korea at Dongguk University in Seoul, says in his new book that North Korea can best be understood when studying the effects of mixture upon North Korean identity and culture, Hankyoreh reported Friday.
MilitaryEsquire

No, North Korea’s Tank Isn’t the Best in the World. Not Even Close.

A new article claims the North Korean People’s Army Pokpung-ho IV main battle tank has the “most terrible firepower in the world.” A closer examination of the tank, however, reveals a tank that doesn’t quite live up to its name of “Storm Tiger,” the literal translation of Pokpung-ho. North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world, with its gross domestic product surpassed even by the tiny El Salvador. Despite this, the notoriously secretive and repressive nation has built up animpressive arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles that has largely eclipsed its formerly impressive conventional forces.
Entertainmentcoloradomusic.org

INTERESTING BITS: K-pop Hater Kim Jong-Un Calls the Music a “vicious cancer”

Photo: South Korean boy band BTS | By Gabrielle Sanchez, Yahoo | North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un worries K-pop will topple his totalitarian state through importing “attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors.” He now calls for stricter punishments for the young North Koreans who smuggle or consume any South Korean content, and encourages fellow North Koreans to report their neighbors for watching the newest BTS music video.
AdvocacyPosted by
UPI News

North Korean workers, volunteers warned against disobedience

June 24 (UPI) -- North Korean workers have no right to refuse state orders, the regime's media said Thursday, as the country could be preparing to overcome a food shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic. Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun said Thursday North Korean laborers have no right to back out...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Can Biden and Putin Ease Nuclear Dangers Like Reagan and Gorbachev? | Opinion

At the recent Geneva Summit, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint declaration containing strong echoes of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. It "reaffirm[ed] the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," and committed Russia and the U.S. to "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust."
Politicsworldnewsinfo4u.com

North Korea’s ‘wild’ forex swings signal new risk for Kim Jong Un

North Korea has been hit by sharp swings in currency and food prices as economic pressures stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and international sanctions create new risks for Kim Jong Un. The volatility is set to worsen the plight of many of North Korea’s 25m people. It could also unravel...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

North Korea slams the door on dialogue — for now

Pyongyang has dashed the hopes of experts who had interpreted Kim Jong Un’s “dialogue or confrontation” statement last week as portending a return to negotiations. Two senior North Korean officials dismissed speculation that the regime was interested in dialogue, though atypically they refrained from adding threats of impending provocation. Pyongyang...
Worldasian-dawn.com

North Korean Defector Says: ‘Even North Korea Was Not This Nuts’

One of several hundred North Korean defectors who settled in the United States, 27-year-old Yeonmi Park transferred to Columbia University from a South Korean university back in 2016 and was very disturbed by what she found. In an interview with FOX News, Park explained, “I expected that I was paying...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

North Korea Should Worry: Meet South Korea’s New KF-21 ‘Stealthy’ Fighter

In April, South Korea unveiled the first prototype of its new indigenously produced fighter, more than five years after the KF-X was first announced. Dubbed the KF-21 Boramae, the country has hailed the aircraft as a major victory for South Korea’s domestic aviation industry and as a sign of the country’s growing self-sufficiency in the defense industry, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in describing the KF-21 as representing a “new era of independent defense” and a “historic milestone in the development of the [South Korean] aviation industry”.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

North Korea says it won't engage in talks with U.S. that would get nowhere

North Korea said on Wednesday that it would not be engaging in talks with the United States that it believes would not make any progress. "We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said, Reuters reported, citing state media.
Politicsworldpoliticsreview.com

South Korea’s Conservatives, Long in the Wilderness, Plot a Comeback

In the staid world of South Korean politics, a 36-year-old entrepreneur with no experience in public office is a highly unconventional choice to head up a major party, yet that is who the conservative opposition People Power Party chose as its leader at its convention earlier this month. Lee Jun-seok entered the race as an underdog but went on to best four well-established rivals, including two veteran lawmakers, and become the youngest-ever leader of a mainstream political party in the history of South Korean democracy.
Worldinfosecurity-magazine.com

Cyber-Attacks Are Primary Funding Source for North Korea

Cybercrime is now the primary means by which the North Korean state is funded, according to researchers at Venafi. The security vendor’s threat intelligence specialist, Yana Blachman, and her team analyzed publicly available information on state-sponsored attacks directed by the hermit kingdom over the past four years. They concluded that...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...