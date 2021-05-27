Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

A new article claims the North Korean People’s Army Pokpung-ho IV main battle tank has the “most terrible firepower in the world.” A closer examination of the tank, however, reveals a tank that doesn’t quite live up to its name of “Storm Tiger,” the literal translation of Pokpung-ho. North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world, with its gross domestic product surpassed even by the tiny El Salvador. Despite this, the notoriously secretive and repressive nation has built up animpressive arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles that has largely eclipsed its formerly impressive conventional forces.