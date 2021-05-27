Cancel
Armenia says 6 soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

 30 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian military says that six of its troops have been taken prisoner by neighboring Azerbaijan, an incident that further exacerbates tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations in the wake of an outbreak of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry claimed that the Armenian soldiers were seized early Thursday when they attempted to cross the border and place mines on supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani positions. The Armenian authorities insisted that its soldiers were captured on Armenia’s side of the border while conducting engineering works, and demanded their immediate release. More than 6,000 people were killed last fall in the six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

