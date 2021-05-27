Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. However, the coalition’s statement Thursday on the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not name who was building the facility across the volcanic island of Mayun, the subject of recent reporting by The Associated Press. Shipping data links the Emirates to an earlier, abandoned effort to build a runway there. Officials with Yemen's internationally recognized government say the Emirates is behind this effort as well.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Saudis#Air Base#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastypagency.net

Omani mediation moves after coalition’s defeat in Yemen: Omani politician

SANAA, Jun. 13 (YPA) – An Omani political said that the Omani mediation has moved after the conviction of America and the Saudi-led coalition that the war on Yemen is lost. The Omani political academic Dr. Haider bin Ali Al-Lawati, said on Twitter, “Oman’s position from the beginning has been a call for peace, and Oman has played a humanitarian and supportive role for all Yemenis without discrimination or exception, which qualified it to lead the mediation.
Militarywcn247.com

UAE-backed Yemen leader says his troops at island air base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A militia leader who is the nephew of Yemen’s late strongman president has acknowledged that his Emirati-backed troops are stationed on an island in a crucial maritime chokepoint where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The comments by Tariq Saleh come as ship-tracking data show at least two Emirati-owned vessels have traveled to Mayun Island since an Associated Press story in May highlighted the base’s construction. The UAE has not responded to repeated requests for comment about the base. A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi rebels who hold its capital, Sanaa, has acknowledged having “equipment” on the island. It didn't elaborate.
Militarydearborn.org

The coalition shoots down a Houthi drone in southern Saudi Arabia

Today, Thursday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced that its forces thwarted an attack that the Houthis attempted to carry out with a drone launched from Yemen towards the south of the Kingdom. The coalition said, in a statement carried by the official Saudi “SPA” agency, that its air defenses intercepted...
Militarygranthshala.com

Yemen air raids halted to boost peace efforts: Saudi-led forces

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition says the purpose of de-escalation is to “prepare the political foundation for the peace process in Yemen”. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has said it has stopped carrying out attacks to pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Saudis Push Yemen Govt Back to Aden to Resist Separatists

After several meetings and third party deals on the future of southern Yemen, the situation between the Hadi government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) remains tense, and the Saudis are pressuring the government to get its officials back to Aden to try to participate in this power struggle. The...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone, Says State TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state television said on Monday. It cited the Saudi-led military coalition, which has been battling the Houthis for over six years, as saying it...
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Forces Ready For Iran Ops

TEL AVIV: The election of Iran’s new hardline president, coupled with Washington’s eagerness to sign a new nuclear deal, have led Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to order some units to accelerate preparations for an armed conflict with Iran, sources in the Defense Minister’s office say. One...
WorldU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia on June 15-17 where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. Throughout the trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, which is the only way to bring Yemenis the relief they so urgently need.
U.S. PoliticsMysuncoast.com

Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday. The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include...
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Houthi Missiles, Drone Hit Saudi-Held Ma’rib City In Central Yemen

Late on June 10, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) launched four ballistic missiles and a suicide drone at the central Yemeni city of Ma’rib, which is held by the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies. The Saudi-backed wing of the Yemeni military told the al-Arabiya TV that the missiles landed in residential...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas awards ‘Shield of Honor’ to Houthi representative in Yemen, sparking outrage in Saudi Arabia

On June 6, 2021, Hamas’s representative in Yemen, Mo’az Abu Shamala, met with Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council. At the meeting, attended also by two other members of the Hamas office in Yemen—office head Omar al-Subakhi and political affairs director Abdallah Hadi—Abu Shamala presented al-Houthi with a ‘shield of honor’ on behalf of Hamas, in appreciation for the Houthis’ support of the Palestinian cause.
Middle Eastboxden.com

Saudi Media Share Video of Coalition Destroying 'Houthi' Explosive Drones

Saudi Media Share Video of Coalition Destroying 'Houthi' Explosive Drones. On Saturday, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced that 11 explosive drones had been launched towards the kingdom by the Houthis, adding that the Arab Parliament in Cairo condemned the launch in a statement. A video shared by SPA...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Arab countries condemn Houthis' launching of 17 drones toward Saudi Arabia from Yemen

Jun. 20—DUBAI — Arab countries and organizations have denounced the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait and Najran using explosive-laden drones. Saudi Arabia's air defenses destroyed 17 drones launched toward the Kingdom's southern region on Saturday. A booby-trapped drone targeted Khamis Mushait early in the morning before seven more...
Militaryypagency.net

Saudi-led coalition wages 22 air strikes on Marib, Jawf

MARIB, JAWF, Jun. 14 (YPA) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s fighter jets waged on Monday 22 air strikes on various areas in Marib and Jawf provinces, a security source told Yemen Press Agency. In Marib, the warplanes launched 18 raids on Sirwah district and two others hit Madghal district,...
Middle Eastdearborn.org

Houthis bomb King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni “Ansar Allah” group (Houthis) announced that it had bombed the King Khalid Air Base in southwestern Saudi Arabia. A spokesman for the Houthi forces, Yahya Saree, wrote on his Twitter account that the group carried out an attack on this base located in Khamis Mushait at dawn today, Saturday, with a Qasef 2K drone, “in response to the escalation of the aggression and its continuous siege.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

End of Yemen quagmire? Saudi-led coalition, Houthis near peace deal

By Aziz El Yaakoubi DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's warring parties are thrashing out terms for a peace deal that would extricate Saudi Arabia from a costly war and help alleviate a devastating humanitarian crisis, two sources close to the talks and a Houthi official said. Talks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis are focused on steps to lift a blockade on Houthi-held ports and Sanaa airport in return for a promise from the Iran-aligned group for truce talks, the sources said.