Memorial Day: Marin will remember fallen heroes

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolding true to their longstanding traditions, local military veterans in Marin County will honor the fallen this Monday, Memorial Day, May 31. With large gatherings prohibited by state public health guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribute will be online, just as it was a year ago. There will be no traditional gathering at the Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael; the County of Marin facility has been used as a mass vaccination site since December 2020.

