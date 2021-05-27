Cancel
Real Estate's Ben Caballero Shatters World Record With $2.46 Billion Sales Volume

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-ranked real estate agent sold 6,438 new homes in 2020. -- Ben Caballero, a current Guinness World Record title holder and the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. since 2013 by RealTrends, set a new record for home sales last year. He individually sold 6,438 homes worth more than $2.46 billion in 2020.

