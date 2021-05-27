Real Estate's Ben Caballero Shatters World Record With $2.46 Billion Sales Volume

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated for their commitment to excellence, Surterre Properties and their team of over 300 agents are thriving. Luxury property in California continues to be in high demand and Surterre's competitive technology resource center, in-house ad and creative agency, 24 / 7 transaction care, and on demand training department, allows the brokerage to support agents comprehensively. While it's nearly impossible to control external factors, it is possible to control internal factors, making the in-house resources at Surterre a trusted suite of services that provides both agents and clients with peace of mind. Representing first time home buyers, seasoned investors and celebrities, Surterre ensures that every client is met with the highest level of care throughout every aspect of the transaction. From smaller townhomes and condos to mega estates, Surterre has developed a thoughtful and intuitive platform to effectively market each distinct property.