If you want to sell your house and you do not have a finished basement then don’t panic! Basements are not considered part of the usual living space. For example, when we say that a house has 3,000 feet of living space this does not include the basement—even if it is finished! Of course, if you have a finished basement then this can add to the house value and make it a bit easier to sell. However, it is usually not of paramount importance.