Global SaaS company Ansarada is focusing its attention on Colorado, with two in-depth reports on private market trends and M&A predictions for the Centennial State. New data reports conducted by Ansarada with Pitchbook and Mergermarket, the Colorado market has shown impressive levels of corporate activity and innovation. Colorado’s private markets have roughly doubled in size over the past decade. The pandemic is expected to further fuel innovation and deal activity, which will accelerate the growth of the region’s high-tech sector and startup scene.