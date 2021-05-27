Valley Water Board Chair Tony Estremera statement on shooting at VTA facility
We are deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence that claimed innocent lives at a VTA facility in San Jose. Our hearts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to all VTA employees, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. The Valley Water family is grieving with our community. We have lowered the flags to half-staff at Valley Water’s headquarters to honor those who lost their lives.www.valleywater.org