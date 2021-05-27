Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Valley Water Board Chair Tony Estremera statement on shooting at VTA facility

valleywater.org
 22 days ago

We are deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence that claimed innocent lives at a VTA facility in San Jose. Our hearts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to all VTA employees, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. The Valley Water family is grieving with our community. We have lowered the flags to half-staff at Valley Water’s headquarters to honor those who lost their lives.

www.valleywater.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vta#Water Board#Valley Water Board Chair#Vta#Valley Water#Working Partnerships Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.