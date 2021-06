Fares to the meagre additions to the government’s “green list” soared within minutes of the announcement of new quarantine-free destinations.The Independent has been monitoring fares from the UK to three of the destinations that have been moved from the “amber list” to green.The dates chosen for test bookings were 27 June outbound, returning 4 July inbound – after green list status has taken effect, which happens on 30 June.By far the biggest price hike was on British Airways from London Heathrow to Funchal in Madeira, restored to no-quarantine status three weeks after losing it along with the rest of Portugal....