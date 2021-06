Thank you all so much for your feedback about what you love and what you hope to see coming up from Olivia Palermo Beauty! I know we’re still getting started but your continued support is what drives me and the team to work harder to bring you beautiful products. Recently, I stepped out for a photoshoot—stay tuned!—and while I was getting around town, and my incredibly talented friend and makeup artist Andrea Tiller did my look for the day. Below, team OP breaks down how we got the look so you can put your own spin on my breezy, summer face. Love, OP.