2022 COVID-19 Recovery Measures Board Vote

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0aENP62o00

NOTICE OF BOARD VOTE REGARDING COVID-19 RECOVERY MEASURES

May 27, 2021

In light of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Board of License Commissioners (the “Board”) adopted the following to ensure we continue to support our licensed businesses through the recovery period.

2022 Renewal Fees.

The following is a one-time, non-precedent setting reduction in renewal fees for licenses for the year 2022 (inclusive of those that renew in the Spring of 2022), set as a recovery measure.

(1) 40% reduction on the total license renewal fees for all license types except: Pole & Conduit, Waste Haulers, Leaf Blowers, and Flammables Only. This means there would be a 40% reduction of the renewal fee for all of the following license types: alcohol (restaurant, club, hotel, general on premises/bar, any series pouring permit), common victualler (restaurant), entertainment, innholder, lodging houses/dormitories, letting of motor vehicles, used car dealers, garages, open air parking lots, second hand good stores (antiques and junk), hawker/peddler (food trucks), jitneys, and liveries. Waiver of all fees for the renewal of taxi driver licenses and medallions as done in years prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(2) To continue promoting safe practices and based on expert advice that being outside is better than inside, annual patio renewal fees for 2022 will be $25.00 for private patios and $75.00 for public patios.

(3) The renewal fees will be due by the date set in the usual manner. None of the renewal fees will be pro-rated or collected in installments except for the alcohol renewal fee which can be collected bi-annually as a 50/50 split (the first half due in November 2021, the second half due in May 2022).

Temporary Extensions of the Licensed Premises to an Outdoor Area Due to COVID-19 (“Temporary Extensions”).

Per COVID-19 Orders Nos. 35 and 50, these Temporary Extensions will expire on August 15, 2021. Provided that the Governor’s new bill is signed, these will be extended through November 29, 2021. The Board voted to adopt the new expiration date if approved by the legislature. In the alternative, the Board will adopt any legal mechanism possible to extend the temporary patios through the end of the year or whatever date provided by the adopted legislature. The Chair has been designated as the person to create and implement the process with the Board’s ratification to follow.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

