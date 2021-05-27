In the news: Cain Hayes

Day (United States of America) The Associate General Counsel for New York (AGC-NY), under the direction of the University of Vermont Health Network General Counsel, provides and assists in the provision of legal services to the University of Vermont Health Network and its New York affiliates, including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Alice Hyde Health Network, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital and their subsidiaries. The AGC-NY provides legal advice and counsel to Boards, Board Committees, senior executives and staff of those hospitals related to the operation and administration of multi-hospital integrated health care delivery system. The AGC-NY performs routine and complex legal work in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, certificates of need, conflicts of interest, real estate, governance, financing, contracting, policy review, compliance, employment, regulatory affairs and medical staff issues.