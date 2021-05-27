Cancel
In the news: Cain Hayes

By Banner
baystatebanner.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combined organization of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced that its board of directors has appointed Cain Hayes as the organization’s next chief executive officer effective July 5, 2021. Tom Croswell who has served as the CEO of the organization since it officially combined on January...

www.baystatebanner.com
BusinessInsurance Journal

Alldredge Named CEO of NAMIC, Succeeding Chamness

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies has named Neil Alldredge as the association’s next president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. Alldredge has been with NAMIC since 1999, serving most recently as senior vice president of corporate affairs, where he led the membership recruitment and retention, public affairs, compliance, events and education, and marketing and technology areas.
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

Channeled Resources Group welcomes Dan Cain

Cain has over 20 years of experience in the release liner market, and will serve as director of quality and engineering for the CRG Liner Division. Channeled Resources Group (CRG), a manufacturer of blank shipping labels, release liner, and the world’s largest supplier of value-priced laminated papers and films, has appointed Dan Cain to the position of director of quality and engineering for the CRG Liner Division, effective immediately.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Zing to acquire Pennsylvania insurer, expand to 32 states

Zing Health announced it is acquiring Pennsylvania-based Lasso Healthcare Insurance, a move that expands the Medicare Advantage plan provider's footprint to 32 states and Washington D.C. The Chicago-based insurer primarily operates Medicare Advantage plans, but acquiring Lasso will allow Zing to promote offerings similar to popular high-deductible health plans for...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

ClareMedica Health Partners CEO, Roberto L. Palenzuela, Invited to Participate as a Tripletree "Market Insights Live" Panelist

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ('ClareMedica') one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that the company's chief executive officer, Roberto L. Palenzuela, has been invited to participate as a TripleTree Market Insights Live panelist on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.
BusinessPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

CeQur Appoints Doubleday and Dr. Gaugler To Board of Directors

In full transparency, the following is a press release from CeQur submitted to SOURCE through its business wire service. LUCERNE, Switzerland & MARLBOROUGH – CeQur®, a medical device company committed to simplifying the lives of people with diabetes by revolutionizing insulin-delivery solutions, announced the appointments of Rick Doubleday and Meret Gaugler, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
Vermont Statemedicareplans.com

Medicare in Vermont

Medicare, the federal government's health care program, is available to all Americans aged 65 and older, as well as some individuals with disabilities. About 160,000 Vermont residents are currently enrolled in Original Medicare. Original Medicare is composed of Medicare Part A, which can cost as much as $471 a month, depending on how much you paid in Medicare taxes in the past, and Medicare Part B, which costs $148 per month. You can also enroll in one of Vermont's nine Medicare Advantage Plans, which are offered by private insurance companies endorsed by Medicare. Keep reading to learn more about your Medicare options in Vermont.
Health Servicesshowmeprogress.com

If you take the health care out of Medicaid, is it still Medicaid?

During the latest regular legislative session the right wingnut controlled Missouri General Assembly failed to continue the legislation enabling the previously non-controversial Federal Reimbursement Allowance [FRA] program for Missouri. There is a looming deadline for legislation to implement the program before it impacts Medicaid and forces cuts in other general...
BusinessSFGate

Aria Care Partners Expands Compliance and Financial Executive Leadership

Aria Care Restructures Executive Team and Adds Seasoned C-Level Experience. Aria Care Partners, the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities, today announced that its current chief financial officer (CFO) will now become chief compliance officer (CCO), a new CFO has been added to the team, and a chief medical officer has been appointed for the dental service line.
Kenilworth, NJNJBIZ

Merck appoints Klobuchar chief strategy officer

Kenilworth-based Merck appointed Michael Klobuchar executive vice president and chief strategy officer, a newly created role, effective July 5, 2021 the pharmaceutical company said on June 24. As chief strategy officer, Klobuchar will become a member of Merck’s executive committee and lead the advancement and execution of the company’s strategy.
Businesscarriermanagement.com

Allstate, CNA, Nationwide Vets Join Kin Insurance in Key Leadership Roles

Kin Insurance, a catastrophe-risk specialist home insurance startup, has turned to veterans of Allstate, CNA, Nationwide and elsewhere to fill key leadership slots as it expands. Kin recently raised nearly $64 million in new venture capital funding, and is reportedly pursuing talks to go public with a special purpose acquisition...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Mount Sinai, Baptist Health + 4 other health IT moves

Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, has been appointed the chief data officer at Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Kasarskis joins Sema4 from New York City-based Mount Sinai, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief data officer. Sheeza Khawar Hussain is joining...
Real Estateuvmhealth.org

Associate General Counsel - New York

Day (United States of America) The Associate General Counsel for New York (AGC-NY), under the direction of the University of Vermont Health Network General Counsel, provides and assists in the provision of legal services to the University of Vermont Health Network and its New York affiliates, including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Alice Hyde Health Network, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital and their subsidiaries. The AGC-NY provides legal advice and counsel to Boards, Board Committees, senior executives and staff of those hospitals related to the operation and administration of multi-hospital integrated health care delivery system. The AGC-NY performs routine and complex legal work in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, certificates of need, conflicts of interest, real estate, governance, financing, contracting, policy review, compliance, employment, regulatory affairs and medical staff issues.
Health ServicesPosted by
VTDigger

Rob Roper: It’s time for a new approach to health care reform

Rising health care costs are crippling so many aspects of our economy. Businesses can’t afford it. Public-sector benefits are consuming disproportionate amounts of public resources to pay for it. Families are being bankrupted because of it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: It’s time for a new approach to health care reform.
Bridgeport, CTonlyinbridgeport.com

Optimus Health Care Searching For CEO To Replace Retiring Lud Spinelli

OPTIMUS Health Care, a leading network of 33 community health facilities with headquarters in Bridgeport, announces changes to its Board of Directors, including a new Chairperson whose first responsibility will be to find a new CEO for the organization. The newly elected officers are:. • Julia Claire DiCola, Chairperson. •...
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Bryant University Chair announces appointment of four alumni Trustees

On behalf of the Bryant University Board of Trustees, Board Chair David Beirne ’85 and Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., are pleased to announce that Bryant’s Board has appointed four alumni as new members of the Board. They include P. James (Jim) Brady ’81, CEO of alliantgroup India Talent; Eric Handa ’97, president and CEO of AP Telecom; Cynthia Schmitt-Sprinkle ’81, multi-division CFO of Pitney Bowes Inc. (retired); and Skye Hazel ’21, joining the Board as Recent Alumni Trustee.
Health ServicesSFGate

CareAparent Now Accepting Clients with Humana Medicare Advantage Plans

Twin Cities Home Care Agency is a Contracted Provider for Humana. CareAparent is now a participating, in-network provider for Humana-offered Medicare Advantage plans. Comprehensive care from CareAparent’s skilled staff will now be available to eligible individuals with Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), and Provider-Sponsored Organization (PSO) insurance plans through Humana.
Healthconnectamerica.com

Medicare Advantage

Research has demonstrated that digital health and connected care solutions can help lower healthcare costs while enhancing member care and outcomes, which influence quality scores. The implementation of technologies such as personal emergency response systems (PERS) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) have been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations by up to 40%.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Easterseals FARM Program Awarded Grant

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America recently awarded Easterseals Wisconsin’s FARM Program with a $5,000 grant. The grant will help support farmers with disabilities, whether due to injury, chronic illness, or debilitating conditions, in Wisconsin. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial,...