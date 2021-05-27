In the news: Cain Hayes

Medicare, the federal government's health care program, is available to all Americans aged 65 and older, as well as some individuals with disabilities. About 160,000 Vermont residents are currently enrolled in Original Medicare. Original Medicare is composed of Medicare Part A, which can cost as much as $471 a month, depending on how much you paid in Medicare taxes in the past, and Medicare Part B, which costs $148 per month. You can also enroll in one of Vermont's nine Medicare Advantage Plans, which are offered by private insurance companies endorsed by Medicare. Keep reading to learn more about your Medicare options in Vermont.