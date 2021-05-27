Cancel
East Texas, PA

Thursday’s Weather: Warm and muggy today

By Katie Vossler
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning, but clouds will break through the afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning and with more sunshine this afternoon will likely warm close to 90 degrees. Clouds increase again this evening and chances for rain return tonight. The best chance for thunderstorms looks to be overnight into early tomorrow morning, especially for the northern half of East Texas. Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, but chances increase again late Friday into early Saturday morning. More dry weather is back in the forecast for Sunday, but slight chances for rain return Monday late in the day and increase through the middle of next week.

