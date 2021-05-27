Tigers add Rushenas for 2021-22 season

Dalhousie Tigers men’s soccer head coach Alan Jazic is pleased to announce the commitment of Aiden Rushenas for the 2021-22 season. A 6’2 goalkeeper, Rushenas will suit up with the North Toronto Nitros to play on their League1 Ontario team this summer which is slated to begin in July. Before joining the Nitros, he played in the Ontario Soccer League’s U21 division with Glen Shields Soccer Club, where he was named the 2019 Provincial Elite Goalkeeper of the Season.