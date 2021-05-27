Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Help the FDA Prevent the Sale of Tobacco Products to Young People

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany teens underestimate how easy it is to become addicted to nicotine. This raises concerns because young people are at greatest risk of nicotine addiction because their brains are still developing. In fact, as little as one cigarette a month is all it takes for some teens to show symptoms of addiction. And some vape cartridges can contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. It’s important to keep all tobacco products out of the hands of young people.

www.fda.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smokeless Tobacco#Tobacco Control#Flavored Tobacco#Document Control Center#Md 20993 002
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Perry County, OHperrytribune.com

From the health department: Funds continued for tobacco prevention, cessation

The Perry County Health Department is proud to announce that funding has been continued for the Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation program (TUPC) for the 2021-22 grant cycle. The TUPC program provides funding for tobacco education and policy work, cessation to help residents quit using tobacco products, and for youth advocacy aimed at keeping our young people from starting to use tobacco.
Industryrheumnow.com

Problems at the FDA

"While the Food and Drug Administration decision on new drugs usually follows the recommendations of the advisory committee..."; this oft used proviso is used to either indicate a pending FDA decision or an FDA decision that is contrary to the recommendation of the advisory committee convened by the FDA to analyze the efficacy and safety of a new drug.
Public Health721news.com

CPS: Quitting Tobacco Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Smokers face a 40 to 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) supports people quitting tobacco to reduce their risk of severe COVID-19. The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry...
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves StrataGraft for the Treatment of Adults with Thermal Burns

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult patients with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements (remaining deep skin layers) for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (also referred to as deep partial thickness burns). Thermal burns are typically caused by direct contact with...
Industrygovernmentciomedia.com

The New Age of Tobacco Product Application, Review Processes

The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products is leveraging emerging technologies to drive new efficiencies across its premarket review process, the center’s Office of Science Director Matt Holman said during an FDA meeting last week. “These efforts include improving our information technology systems, engaging with stakeholders, significantly increasing...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

As FDA Considers Cutting Nicotine In Cigarettes, Demeetra AgBio Announces It Can Produce Harm-Reduced Tobacco Products Through Gene Editing

Precision gene editing in tobacco is being applied to harm-reduced nicotine product manufacturing. LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the FDA's confirmation it is considering a global reduction on nicotine in cigarettes to non- addictive levels, Demeetra AgBio, Inc., a pre-clinical therapeutics development, agbio, and genetic engineering company, announced today that its proprietary gene editing platform, Cas-CLOVER™ can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids in a feature with CRISPR Medicine News.
Romeoville, ILwillcountygazette.com

ISOVAC Products, LLC in Romeoville receives FDA inspection

ISOVAC Products, LLC in Romeoville was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 28, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated ISOVAC Products, LLC should take voluntary action to correct the organization's managing operations. The FDA routinely inspects facilities across the nation...
Columbia Heights, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Columbia Heights bans in-store tobacco product sampling

Come January, customers will no longer be allowed to sample tobacco products in stores in Columbia Heights. The City Council on Monday voted to prohibit the practice even though it is allowed in certain circumstances under state law. The resolution also updated city code to match state law by setting...
Politicstobaccofreekids.org

DC Council Votes to End Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products; Move Will Advance Health Equity and Save Lives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – By voting to end the sale of flavored tobacco products – including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars – the DC Council today took truly historic action to protect kids from tobacco addiction, advance health equity and save lives, especially among its Black residents. The Council’s action is the right move to stop the tobacco industry from addicting a new generation of kids and reversing the enormous progress we have made in reducing youth tobacco use. The Council is expected to take a final vote on June 29.
Elgin, ILPosted by
Kane County Reporter

Fortune Growers, LLC in Elgin receives FDA inspection

Fortune Growers, LLC in Elgin was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 18 for foodborne biological hazards, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Fortune Growers, LLC should take voluntary action to correct the organization's managing operations. The FDA routinely inspects...
Industrydallassun.com

Johnson & Johnson to destroy millions of Covid vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that Johnson & Johnson must destroy millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a Baltimore factory. In April, the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore was ordered to stop manufacturing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to improper supervision during the manufacturing process.
Healthyoursun.com

FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

Regulators said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide, for long-term weight management. In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy had average weight loss...
IndustryOPEC

Big Tobacco Continues to Target Female Smokers, but Oncology Nurses Can Help

More than 16 million people who identify as women and girls in the United States reported smoking in 2021, according to a May 2021 report from the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, of which ONS is an active member, who partnered with several leading women’s organizations on the study. Female smokers are also significantly more likely than men to use menthol cigarettes, and e-cigarette use among high school girls rose by 89% from 2017–2020.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Raise age for sale of cigarettes to 21 and stop ‘tobacco epidemic’, say MPs

MPs have called for a consultation on increasing the age of sale of cigarettes, arguing that changing it to 21 could help end smoking by 2030.The cross-party group of MPs and peers who make up the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Smoking and Health recommend the smoking age should be raised alongside a number of other measures to stop children and young people from taking up the habit.The APPG also called for cigarette manufacturers to be forced to fund a tobacco control programme via a “polluter pays” amendment to the the Health and Social Care Bill.The group’s report, which...
Weight Lossrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

FDA approves diabetes drug to help people keep the pounds off

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable diabetes drug for long-term weight control. "This under-the-skin injection is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since 2014," the FDA said in a statement Friday. Studies have shown the once-a-week injection,...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: Preventing youth tobacco addiction isn’t a partisan issue

As a registered respiratory therapist with a 41-year career caring for people with chronic disease due to nicotine addiction, I read Rob Port’s recent column, "When public health experts overreach the public loses faith," with great concern. There is no question that flavored e-cigarettes are the No. 1 driver of...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat Food Made by This One Company

If you're preparing a spread for a brunch this weekend, you'll want to pay attention to the latest recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This week, the FDA announced that one company was voluntarily recalling its signature products, but the recall has since grown to include nearly all foods they make, which are sold in 20 U.S. states. According to the FDA notice, the foods affected by the recall "were found to be processed under unsanitary condition." Read on to find out what's not safe to eat at the moment.
EconomyThe Daily Star

Cigarettes, other tobacco products to be costlier

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed to hike the price of tobacco products in the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022. The finance minister placed a number of recommendations for reducing the use of tobacco products and to increase revenue collection. "I propose to fix the price of lower slab of cigarette...