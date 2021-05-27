Help the FDA Prevent the Sale of Tobacco Products to Young People

Many teens underestimate how easy it is to become addicted to nicotine. This raises concerns because young people are at greatest risk of nicotine addiction because their brains are still developing. In fact, as little as one cigarette a month is all it takes for some teens to show symptoms of addiction. And some vape cartridges can contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. It’s important to keep all tobacco products out of the hands of young people.