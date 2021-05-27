Cancel
Madison, WI

Claudio Gratton, Guilherme Rosa receive Kellett Mid-Career Awards

 22 days ago

Two CALS professors are among eleven UW–Madison faculty recently honored with Kellett Mid-Career Awards. The award was created to provide support and encouragement to faculty members who are seven to 20 years past their first promotion to a tenured position, considered a critical stage of their careers. The honor, named for the late William R. Kellett, a former president of the WARF board of trustees and president of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, comes with $75,000 that may be spent over five years.

